Politics

WATCH LIVE | ConCourt to deliver judgment on CR17 election campaign donations

01 July 2021 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court will on Thursday deliver judgment on President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 election campaign donations. 

It remains to be seen if the ConCourt will clear the president regarding the controversial donations, which saw him defeat his rival at the time, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, during the ANC's elective conference in December 2017.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane revealed in her report that the CR17 campaign donations had raised millions of rand. 

Mkhwebane said in her report the amount of money raised gave rise to a “risk of some sort of state capture” and directed the speaker of parliament to require Ramaphosa to disclose his donors.

