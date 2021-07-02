DA says elections must go ahead, UDM warns it's a superspreader recipe

The DA has described calls for local government elections to be postponed as irresponsible and emotional statements.

Party head of elections Werner Horn shared these sentiments at the Moseneke inquiry on Friday. Stakeholders are giving oral and written submissions at the inquiry on the feasibility of holding free and fair elections under Covid-19 conditions.

The DA became the latest political party after ActionSA to say elections must go ahead, despite overwhelming evidence before the inquiry that the country could be into the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections by then and population immunity would not have been achieved.

“That government’s vaccination programme is now finally showing some progress, also works against the possibility of an 'unmanageable spike' in infections, even though it is accepted that the number of people who will in all likelihood have been vaccinated by election day will not meet the threshold that will establish so-called 'herd immunity'.