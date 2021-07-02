WATCH | MK vets will form 'human shield' around Zuma, says Carl Niehaus

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) press briefing at the entrance of former president Jacob Zuma’s home degenerated into chaos and was stopped prematurely on Friday after supporters intimidated members of the media.

This was after a speech by MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who announced that they would form a human shield around Zuma to prevent him from being arrested after being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma’s supporters gathered outside his home lost their cool when a question was posed to Niehaus about the gathering being in breach of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, which ban public gatherings.

The briefing was brought to a halt after media personnel elected to withdraw in protest of the intimidation by the unruly crowd.

Before this, Niehaus threatened that Zuma’s arrest may lead to bloodshed and violence.