Municipalities strangled by consumer debt: Salga calls for review of financial model

One of the biggest challenges confronting local government is the magnitude of municipal consumer debt, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) said in its response to the auditor-general’s report for the municipal audit outcomes for 2019/20 which was released on Wednesday.

The association noted that on average almost 63% of the revenue shown in the books of municipalities will never be collected.

This meant that 49% of the 257 municipalities in the country have outstanding creditors that are greater than available cash at year-end. This affects municipal budgets and accounting processes and the ability of municipalities to render services, the association said in a statement.

It noted that according to the National Treasury, aggregate municipal consumer debt stood at R230bn at the end of December 2020. “This is the precarious financial environment in which municipalities find themselves [and] underscores the call that Salga has been making towards a review of the financing model for local government.”