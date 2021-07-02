SA desperate for change but loss of life cannot be reversed, Moseneke hears

The IFP has made an impassioned plea to the Electoral Commission (IEC) and other stakeholders to do the right thing when deciding if local government elections should go ahead later this year.

The right thing would take into consideration people's lives and their democratic rights amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and collapsing municipalities, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said.

Speaking at the Moseneke inquiry — which has been hearing submissions on whether the October elections would be free and fair — Hlabisa said Moseneke had a momentous task, but he had a confidence in his ability to deliver a fair report.

“We need to do the right thing first and, many times, doing the right thing is the most difficult. The right thing is to put our people and their democratic rights first.

“The people of SA want change but let us not take a risk and play with their lives in the face of a deadly pandemic,” he said.