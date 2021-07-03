SANDF: 'Don't panic, no soldiers deployed to Nkandla'

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has rubbished claims that it has deployed soldiers to Nkandla to confront supporters of former president Jacob Zuma.

Dozens of supporters have camped at the homestead to “protect” Zuma from incarceration. This follows the judgment of the Constitutional Court which sentenced him to jail for 15 months for his refusal to testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

“We would like to reassure South Africans not to be misled by these malicious reports intended to cause panic and chaos.

“The SANDF has not been deployed for any role in Nkandla,” said the SANDF in a statement.