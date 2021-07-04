'Listen only to us': Magashule calls for anarchy within ANC structures as he supports Zuma

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Sunday incited ANC branches and deployees to disregard party instructions and “listen only to us”.

Magashule was addressing supporters of former president Jacob Zuma who gathered at his Nkandla home to “defend” him from arrest.

Magashule instructed ANC branches to show the middle finger to party authorities if called upon to dissolve. He added that ANC deployees, such as MPs, must reject any instruction to step aside from their positions.

Instead, Magashule charged, ANC members must listen only to him and his faction.

“They want to finish the ANC. They want to disband every branch and they want to remove comrades. But when they disband you as a branch you must still be a branch. When they expel you, you must still be a member of the ANC. You must not go anywhere.

“Do not be scared, comrades. Please remain resolute. When they disband today, you must tell them ‘we are a branch’ and when they take you out of parliament you must remain and say, ‘I am not going anywhere.’

“When we talk one day you must listen to us because we shall have consulted each and every branch,” he said.

TimesLIVE