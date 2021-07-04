Politics

RECORDED | Zuma speaks in Nkandla after meeting with lawyers

04 July 2021 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday delivered what his foundation called an “address to the nation” after meeting with his legal team in Nkandla.

The Constitutional Court this week found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. But he was given a reprieve when the apex court agreed to hear his application to rescind its decision.

Thousands of his supporters have made their way to his homestead to show support for the embattled former head of state.

TimesLIVE

