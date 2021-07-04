Politics

WATCH | Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
04 July 2021 - 10:20

Amabutho warriors joined MKMVA veterans in pledging their undying support for former President Jacob Zuma and have vowed to protect him while he faces 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court. Addressing members of the media, eldest son Edward Zuma expressed dissatisfaction with members of ANC and their handling of the situation.

Struggle songs echoed across Nkandla's valleys as amabutho warriors descended on former president Jacob Zuma's home on Saturday. 

After the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court, the warriors have joined MKMVA veterans in vowing to protect Zuma. 

Zuma, who had allegedly arrived late the evening before, briefly joined the amabutho outside his home. 

While addressing members of the media, Zuma's eldest son Edward criticised members of the ANC after the postponement of this weekend's NEC meeting, to send senior party members to Nkandla. 

Supporters for former president Jacob Zuma gather in their numbers outside Zuma's Nkandla home on June 3 2021.
Image: Emile Bosch

“They've had all the years to communicate and discuss with President Zuma. What do you think they'll be discussing with President Zuma? Why were they quiet all these years? Why should we therefore listen to them now?” he said. 

Zuma has received visits from various politicians, including Ace Magashule and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.

The Constitutional Court has granted Zuma a chance to make an application to rescind its judgment on July 12.

The former president is expected to deliver an address later on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

