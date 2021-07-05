POLL | Was Ace Magashule right to call for defiance within the ANC?

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has again sparked debate after he called for defiance during a rally at the residence of former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday.

Magashule addressed Zuma's supporters, who descended on Zuma's homestead in Nkandla to “protect” him from arrest amid his legal woes with the Constitutional Court.

The politician accused certain individuals of wanting to disband the ANC and encouraged his supporters to defy the party's leadership.