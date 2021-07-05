Van Damme urges acting health minister to ask Cele to 'enforce the law in Nkandla'

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has called on acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to ask police minister Bheki Cele to enforce the law at the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, where supporters gathered to “prevent his arrest” at the weekend.

Reacting to the crowds at Zuma's residence, Kubayi said this could result in a spike in Covid-19 infections.

“I shudder to think of the after effect of the Nkandla gathering with the current variant. After the Pretoria march, court protest in Joburg and marches in Soweto we saw numbers surge to above 26,000 last night,” the minister tweeted on Sunday with the latest Covid-19 stats.