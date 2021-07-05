Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Bosasa-related evidence

05 July 2021 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Monday hearing evidence related to Bosasa from Pretoria magistrate Desmond Nair.

The commission is expected to also hear evidence from former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla.

Bosasa's former boss Gavin Watson was described as a national hero who ought to be honoured for his role in the upliftment and empowerment of the black community.

This was according to businessman Kevin Wakeford, who testified before the commission in May.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Wakeford said the picture of Watson as a corrupt businessman who used his proximity to ANC leaders to the advantage of his business was wrong, given life by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.  

Watson, along with his brother Cheeky, played rugby in black townships in the 1970s, against apartheid laws that legalised segregated sport. 

Wakeford said Watson did not end there, as he continued, through Bosasa, to uplift and empower black people, thus debunking the myth that all white people see black people as “economic slaves”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Bosasa executive Frans Vorster dies from Covid-19 complications

Frans Vorster’s corruption case was still under way.
News
6 days ago

I sought help and I'm no longer a racist - Angelo Agrizzi

Responding on whether, in his earlier testimony at the commission, where he admitted to being a racist was "in the present or past tense", Agrizzi ...
News
1 week ago

NPA to decide on whether to split Agrizzi and Smith trials after ill health keeps former Bosasa man away again

The corruption case of former parliamentarian Vincent Smith and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed until July 8.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  2. Same old, same old: Zuma blames Zondo, Madonsela, judiciary for his woes Politics
  3. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  4. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...