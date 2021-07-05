WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Bosasa-related evidence
The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Monday hearing evidence related to Bosasa from Pretoria magistrate Desmond Nair.
The commission is expected to also hear evidence from former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla.
Bosasa's former boss Gavin Watson was described as a national hero who ought to be honoured for his role in the upliftment and empowerment of the black community.
This was according to businessman Kevin Wakeford, who testified before the commission in May.
Wakeford said the picture of Watson as a corrupt businessman who used his proximity to ANC leaders to the advantage of his business was wrong, given life by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Watson, along with his brother Cheeky, played rugby in black townships in the 1970s, against apartheid laws that legalised segregated sport.
Wakeford said Watson did not end there, as he continued, through Bosasa, to uplift and empower black people, thus debunking the myth that all white people see black people as “economic slaves”.
TimesLIVE