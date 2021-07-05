Politics

WATCH | ‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over to police

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
05 July 2021 - 06:15

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday delivered what his foundation called an “address to the nation” after he met with his legal team at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma briefed the press about his thoughts, actions and steps that would be taken going forward.

Last week the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. On the weekend he was given a reprieve when the apex court agreed to hear his application to rescind its decision.

Zuma said his prison sentence was, in fact, a death sentence as his poor health and the risk of Covid-19 could lead to his demise if jailed.

Thousands of his supporters have made their way to his Nkandla homestead to show support .

On his last day of supposed freedom, former president Jacob Zuma spoke to hundreds of his supporters outside his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal. His son Duduzane Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also fired up the crowd with songs and chants. Sunday was Zuma’s final day to hand himself over to police to serve a 15-month prison term for contempt of court. However, the Constitutional Court, which made the ruling, allowed a last minute application to rescind the sentence, meaning Zuma remains free until the hearing on July 12 2021.

