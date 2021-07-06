'Challenging the state & risking lives is unacceptable': 5 quotes from Buthelezi on Zuma

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has lashed former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters, saying the behaviour in Nkandla runs contrary to “our dignity as a people”.

A number of Zulu regiments (amabutho) were among those who gathered at Zuma’s home to show support for the former president after the Constitutional Court last week found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison for failing to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

However, at the 11th hour, the matter was paused after the court agreed to hear Zuma's application for a rescission of the judgment.

Here are five key takeaways from Buthelezi's address:

'A spectacle in the eyes of the world'

Buthelezi said the protests outside Nkandla were uncalled for and made the country a “spectacle in the eyes of the world”.

“With all of this history, I am troubled by what is happening at Nkandla. It is simply wrong. Our people there are challenging the state and in so doing they are challenging all of us who are guided by the rule of law,” he said.