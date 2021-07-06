EFF commends KZN police for 'practising restraint' in Nkandla

Nkandla police acted with restraint and prevented bloodshed at the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

This is according to the EFF who on Monday commended the conduct of the SAPS in managing the hundreds of people who flocked to Nkandla to show support for Zuma.

Though the gathering was in violation of the Disaster Management Act, which under adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown prohibits any gatherings due to the surge in Covid-19 infections, the party said police demonstrated a high regard for the lives of protesters.

“The EFF commends the SA Police Services (SAPS) in the province of KwaZulu-Natal who practised discipline and restraint at Nkandla during the demonstrations at the former president Jacob Zuma's homestead,” said the party.

Zulu regiments dressed in traditional attire and scores of others dressed in ANC regalia descended on Nkandla to defend Zuma on Sunday after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court last week.

The former president was given five days to hand himself over to police, failure of which the police minister and commissioner are obliged to arrest him within three days after the expiry of the five-day period.