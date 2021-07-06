Politics

EFF commends KZN police for 'practising restraint' in Nkandla

06 July 2021 - 09:30
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Nkandla police acted with restraint and prevented bloodshed at the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

This is according to the EFF who on Monday commended the conduct of the SAPS in managing the hundreds of people who flocked to Nkandla to show support for Zuma.

Though the gathering was in violation of the Disaster Management Act, which under adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown prohibits any gatherings due to the surge in Covid-19 infections, the party said police demonstrated a high regard for the lives of protesters. 

“The EFF commends the SA Police Services (SAPS) in the province of KwaZulu-Natal who practised discipline and restraint at Nkandla during the demonstrations at the former president Jacob Zuma's homestead,” said the party. 

Zulu regiments dressed in traditional attire and scores of others dressed in ANC regalia descended on Nkandla to defend Zuma on Sunday after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court last week. 

The former president was given five days to hand himself over to police, failure of which the police minister and commissioner are obliged to arrest him within three days after the expiry of the five-day period. 

Special ANC NEC meeting rejects request to form Jacob Zuma task team

The ANC's special national executive committee meeting has rejected a proposal for the establishment of a special task team on former president Jacob ...
Politics
11 hours ago

The EFF said the conduct of law enforcement demonstrated they had an effective crowd management strategy.

“The law does not demand of the police to exercise brutality. Rather, police must be strategic and prioritise the lives of people above cheap attempts to proving their strength and authority. The actions of SAPS in Nkandla were decisive, considered and mean that the nation avoided another Marikana moment,” the EFF said. 

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that Zuma's supporters sponsored a proposal for the ANC NEC to establish a task team to deal with the former president's legal matters. But a member who spoke on condition of anonymity said this was rejected.

“There was some silly proposal that there be a task team set up that will deal with Zuma and all of the shenanigans, but people questioned why we need a task team, that you don't need a task team. All you need is the NEC deployees to be reinforced in KZN. We said Nkandla is not the only problem that we have in the country or in the province.

“There was really no substance to [the] proposal. That proposal was shut down; it didn't even gain momentum,” said the member. 

READ MORE

Thuli Madonsela: 'How come those organising rallies are not arrested or held accountable?'

SA is under alert level 4, which bans gatherings of any size due to the surge of Covid-19 infections.
News
21 hours ago

EFF demands diplomatic intervention in Eswatini after pro-democracy protests

The EFF is demanding diplomatic intervention in eSwatini amid protests for democracy in what the party calls 'the despotic kingdom'
Politics
1 day ago

'Elections under current conditions will not be fair, free and healthy': Malema

The EFF has warned that if retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke rules in favour of the Oct. 27 local polls going ahead as planned, the party ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘It’s a travesty’: deputy minister slams report on Bosasa security upgrades to ... Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. Same old, same old: Zuma blames Zondo, Madonsela, judiciary for his woes Politics
  4. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  5. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound