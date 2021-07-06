Gauteng government loses R6m after making transfer in dollars not rand

The Gauteng government has lost more than R6m after an official erroneously processed a payment in dollars instead of rand.

The DA in Gauteng has called for stronger action to be taken against the official behind the erroneous transaction.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for finance and e-government (e-gov), Adriana Randall, revealed the provincial department shockingly paid $20m instead of R20m to Microsoft Ireland in error.

Randall said she received the information from finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who was responding to questions posed in the legislature.

TimesLIVE has seen Nkomo-Ralehoko’s responses.

In her explanation, the MEC said the department prepared a payment advice document for the payment of Microsoft fees amounting to more than R20m.