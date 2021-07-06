Organisers of Nkandla event to be brought to book, ANC likens MKMVA to 'extreme right wing elements'

She said these were some of the reasons behind the postponement of the NEC meeting which was initially scheduled for this past weekend.

This as other members of the NEC have said that it was mistake to postpone the meeting as it gave the public an impression that the ANC leaders were scared of Zuma and his supporters.

“So we had to take some responsibility and that is why the NEC meeting had to be postponed. Yes, there are NEC members who publicly spoke to you. I think somebody spoke to one of the newspapers this morning and expressed their concern about the NEC having been postponed. We accept that, but the fact of the matter is we had to take responsibility,” Duarte said.

Comments by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule over the weekend in Nkandla have again caught the attention of the party’s leadership.

Duarte confirmed that Magashule will be asked to explain remarks in Nkandla, where he basically told ANC members to defy party instructions should they demand that their branches be disbanded.

“With regards to the comments made by the secretary-general of the ANC [Magashule], what we’re doing this morning is trying to understand. We will be asking him to explain himself, basically,” she said.