Presidency has asked SIU for more info on Digital Vibes, Scopa hears

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday told parliament the presidency has asked the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to provide further information on its Digital Vibes investigation.

“The SIU sent correspondence that it handed its report to the presidency on June 30, and additional information was requested on July 2. They are not in a position to deal with the matter [in the committee] until it is finalised,” said Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Scopa was on Tuesday morning expected to receive an update from the presidency on all its reports, including the SIU’s investigation into Digital Vibes and the status of the suspended public works director-general (DG), advocate Sam Vukela.

The SIU is probing the irregular awarding of a R150m tender to close associates of health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hlengwa lambasted the presidency’s acting minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni for not attending the meeting. She is locked in a national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting on Tuesday.