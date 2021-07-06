SA weighs in on Mangosuthu Buthelezi's condemnation of amabutho at Nkandla protest

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ruffled some feathers after he condemned the presence of Zulu regiments (amabutho) at the residence of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla at the weekend.

Zulu commander Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko, known to many as Mgilija, led the men who were dressed in traditional Zulu attire, raising questions about whether their attendance meant the Zulu monarch supported the former president.

Scores of Zuma's supporters gathered at his home to defend him from getting arrested after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment last Tuesday.

Buthelezi said King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the queen mother, Mayvis maZungu, and the Zulu royal family distanced themselves from the actions of the men.

“We have noted that Mr Nhleko led a group of people dressed in Zulu attire and accoutrements to Nkandla to join those who are sympathising with the former president, Mr Jacob Zuma. Mr Nhleko did this without any instruction from the king or the royal family, or from me as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation,” he added.

Some people commended Buthelezi for providing clarity on the position of the Zulu royal family on the Zuma matter.

On Monday, Buthelezi described the mass gatherings as treasonous and condemned the flouting of Covid-19 regulations.

“In this time of great reflection for our nation, we consider what is going on at Nkandla as treasonous. With all due respect for the sympathy people may have for Mr Zuma’s plight, challenging the state and risking lives is unacceptable,” he said.

