SA weighs in on Mangosuthu Buthelezi's condemnation of amabutho at Nkandla protest
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ruffled some feathers after he condemned the presence of Zulu regiments (amabutho) at the residence of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla at the weekend.
Zulu commander Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko, known to many as Mgilija, led the men who were dressed in traditional Zulu attire, raising questions about whether their attendance meant the Zulu monarch supported the former president.
Scores of Zuma's supporters gathered at his home to defend him from getting arrested after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment last Tuesday.
Buthelezi said King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the queen mother, Mayvis maZungu, and the Zulu royal family distanced themselves from the actions of the men.
“We have noted that Mr Nhleko led a group of people dressed in Zulu attire and accoutrements to Nkandla to join those who are sympathising with the former president, Mr Jacob Zuma. Mr Nhleko did this without any instruction from the king or the royal family, or from me as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation,” he added.
Some people commended Buthelezi for providing clarity on the position of the Zulu royal family on the Zuma matter.
On Monday, Buthelezi described the mass gatherings as treasonous and condemned the flouting of Covid-19 regulations.
“In this time of great reflection for our nation, we consider what is going on at Nkandla as treasonous. With all due respect for the sympathy people may have for Mr Zuma’s plight, challenging the state and risking lives is unacceptable,” he said.
Here's what was said on social media:
This is what Buthelezi has done when he proved swift & stern leadership on Nkandla: He has strongly chastised both Zuma & Mgilija. Buthelezi occupies top table in the Zulu nation. Those who're doing the "Zulu duty" by supporting Zuma must listen & refrain. Is it about being Zulu— Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) July 5, 2021
Zuma supporters have imaginary enemies in their mind, like they are now saying Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is being used just because he disagrees with their point of view, Zuma supporters think people who disagrees with them are paid to disagree with them 🤣🤣— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) July 5, 2021
WOW, my least favourite person Mangosuthu Buthelezi really made a lot of sense today.— TruthTeller (@___TruthTeller) July 5, 2021
Listening to Mangosuthu Buthelezi literally gave me goosebumps...An elderly voice of reason, that what happened #Nkandla is creating a path of poverty & death 4 the youth of SA & is high treason #Zuma— Farout With Portia💚🤍❤ (@FaroutWith) July 5, 2021
UMgilija is not a member of ANC or IFP. I won't mention his political party. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should have called uMgilija if he has a problem rather than using media #Nkandla #JacobZuma— Mandlakayise Lucky Nhleko (@Mandla_Nhleko) July 5, 2021
As Zulu people, we would like to distance ourselves from uMntwana Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s statement. We understand him to be speaking on behalf of himself not the Zulu nation— Aspirant Polygamist (@_TheProvost) July 5, 2021
It took an ANC former/SA President Jacob Zuma to make us appreciate Mangosuthu Buthelezi by contrast. Just imagine!— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) July 5, 2021
Gatsha has no problem when AmaButho going to IFP political rallies dressed in traditional attire. But has a problem when the very same AmaButho go and visit Zuma’s abode. pic.twitter.com/yHE5wpU6Mt— Mfanafuthi Biyela (@Phathizwe_RSA) July 5, 2021