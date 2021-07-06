‘We will abide by whatever the court tells us to do’: Bheki Cele on Zuma’s arrest

This while the lawyers for Zuma will on Tuesday try to prevent his arrest being executed, pending the outcome of his rescission application to the Constitutional Court, which is set down for next Monday.

Zuma has applied to the high court for a stay of execution. The ConCourt last week sentenced him to 15 months in jail after it found him guilty of contempt of court — this after the former president refused to obey the apex court's judgment that he appear before the Zondo commission.

He has also applied to the ConCourt to rescind its decision to sentence him to time behind bars.

Should the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday rule that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter and refer it back to the apex court, Cele said they have until Wednesday midnight to act against Zuma.

“If there is no new direction, we have a direction that ends at midnight on Wednesday. The direction is that if Mr Zuma does not hand himself over to the SA Police Service, we will have to arrest him. That instruction is for the minister and the national commissioner ... and we have almost two days to play around that.”

