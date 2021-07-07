Zuma 'in police custody' after handing himself over

Former president Jacob Zuma has officially handed himself over and is in police custody.

Both national SAPS spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo and police ministry spokeswoman Lirandzu Themba confirmed the news.

Naidoo said: "I can confirm that the former president has been taken into police custody well ahead of the deadline."

Themba tweeted that Zuma was "placed in SAPS custody in compliance with the Constitutional Court order".

Zuma is now expected to be transferred into the correctional services custody.

The JZ Foundation also confirmed in a statement just before midnight on Wednesday that the former president had decided to comply with the incarceration order”.

“He is on his way to hand himself into a correctional services facility in KZN. A full statement will be issued in due course,” the foundation said.

The foundation statement came about 45 minutes after an eight-vehicle motorcade pulled out of the Zuma family's Nkandla homestead about 11.15 on Wednesday night. Sources had confirmed that Zuma was in one of the vehicles.

One source close to the situation said “it's definitely him”, while two Zuma family members also confirmed that the former president had left the homestead. One of the family members said Zuma was going to hand himself over to authorities.

However, Edward Zuma, the former president's son, denied that this was the case. Another brother, Khanya Zuma, also denied it and laughed.

The vehicles left in the direction of Kranskop rather than towards Eshowe, suggesting that the convoy was not heading towards Durban. It had earlier been thought that Zuma would be taken to Westville Prison, outside Durban.

A short while later, staunch Zuma backer Carl Niehaus also left the homestead. He ignored questions over whether Zuma was still at home or had left in the convoy.