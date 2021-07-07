Politics

DA wants SIU report on health minister Zweli Mkhize made public

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
07 July 2021 - 11:11
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

The DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public an investigation report on health minister Zweli Mkhize and his involvement in an alleged corrupt contract awarded by his department to Digital Vibes.

Mkhize is on special leave after revelations that Digital Vibes scored a controversial R150m contract from his department.

The company is linked to Mkhize through his associates and son.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa should make public the report by the Special Investigating Unit, which was completed and handed over to the president this week. 

The DA calls on the president to make the full, unredacted report public immediately, so that the matter can be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a matter of urgency. The DA already took the necessary step to lay a criminal charge against the health minister on June 3.

The SIU report cannot be kept under lock and key. The SIU’s findings must be scrutinised by the public — it is, after all, public funds that were allegedly used,” said Gwarube.

She said Ramaphosa must inform the country how those responsible for awarding the alleged dodgy contract will be held to account as a matter of urgency. 

“That minister Mkhize remains on special leave is simply not good enough. South Africans need a conclusion to this matter,” she said.

Tyrone Seale, spokesperson for Ramaphosa, on Tuesday confirmed that the president had received the report and was studying it, and would keep the public abreast on developments.

TimesLIVE

