Jacob Zuma accused of peddling falsehoods as state capture inquiry files papers in ConCourt

Former president Jacob Zuma’s Constitutional Court application was “riddled with falsehoods, factual misrepresentations and distortions of the law,” the state capture inquiry said in court papers.

The inquiry was responding to Zuma’s approach to the Constitutional Court on Friday to reverse or “rescind” its order, made earlier last week, which held Zuma in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. The contempt order came after Zuma defied the ConCourt’s earlier order to appear before the state capture inquiry and give evidence as per its summons.

In his affidavit, the inquiry’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, said the former president had failed to make out a case for rescission of judgment and was in “aggravated contempt” of the highest court.