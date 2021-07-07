Ramaphosa to sift through 17 names to appoint seven NYDA board members

President Cyril Ramaphosa will choose from 17 names to find suitable members to appoint to the National Youth Development Agency board.

This comes after the subcommittee of the women, youth and people with disabilities and select committee on health and social services agreed to recommend 17 people to fill seven vacancies on the NYDA board.

The filling of vacancies has seen delays and even been challenged in court.

Last year, the National Assembly sent back the report of the women, youth and people with disabilities which had the shortlisted seven names after numerous complaints.

The complaints ranged from questions over the process followed by parliament to lack of diversity, transparency and openness. Further complaints about the process were that some applicants did not meet the criteria, the domination of applications coming from the ANC and the lack of compliance with the constitution.

During Wednesday's deliberations, MPs agreed to hand in 17 names to comply with diversity.

The names of the recommended board members are: Karabo Mohale, Molaoli Sekake, Mihlali Pedro Mzileni, Lukhona Afika Mnguni, Paballo Ponoane, Kutloano Esau Rakosa, Micarlo Malan, Avela Mjajubana, Lebogang Mulaisi, Thabo Shingange, Alexandria Syrah Procter, Thulisa Ndlela, Asanda Luwaca, Busisiwe Seabe, Nomcebo Nkosi, Nompumelelo Mpatha and Pearl Pillay.

This list was extended to 17 names after DA MP Luyolo Mphithi managed to convince other MPs to increase the number for fairness.

Earlier, MPs had decided that they should increase the list from 14 names to 16 for more representation, and had to take a 15-minute break to consider the CVs of Mpatha and Pillay. After the break, parliament researchers told the sitting that the two had similar qualifications which would have meant that Mpatha would make way for Pillay.

“In order for us to be fair and for the process to be fair is to include candidate number 17 without removing candidate number 16 so that no-one is disadvantaged in any way by someone moving ahead of them. So my recommendation, just based on what has been said by the researcher, instead of moving number 17 to number 16, that we keep number 17 where it is, just include number 17 in our list of recommendations,” said Mphithi.

ANC MP Andiswa Masiko agreed with the extended list, saying to would have been difficult for them to justify moving one candidate ahead of another after they were scored after the interview process.

On Thursday, both the NCOP committee of health and services, and the National Assembly committee on women, youth and people with disabilities will adopt the report and later send it to the National Assembly.

The report will later be sent to Ramaphosa for him to decide on the seven people he will appoint.

But Claudia Ndaba, who chaired the selection process, said as the committee they were hoping that Ramaphosa would not only accept four women from their recommendation but would also appoint women as both chair and deputy chair.

