A former president spends the night in prison — SA weighs in on Jacob Zuma handing himself over to police

The jailing of former president Jacob Zuma has garnered mixed reaction online.

Zuma handed himself over to police on Wednesday evening to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

He was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court last week, after he failed to appear at the state capture inquiry.

In a statement, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president had “decided to comply with the incarceration order” and hand himself over.