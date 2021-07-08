Good riddance or victimisation? SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus suspension
The temporary suspension of Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the MKMVA and ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has triggered social media reactions in support of and against his sacking.
Kgothatso Madisa reported for TimesLIVE that in a suspension letter issued on Wednesday, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party noted with concern the remarks made by Niehaus outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla at the weekend.
She said the ANC concluded that Niehaus brought the party into disrepute.
Niehaus said he would not go down without a fight.
“I will appeal this suspension by the ANC with immediate effect. I remain a dedicated liberation fighter,” he told followers on social media.
I will appeal this suspension by @MYANC with immediate effect.— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 7, 2021
I remain a dedicated liberation fighter. pic.twitter.com/8Sy78fOkna
Niehaus joined scores of Zuma's supporters and ANC leaders who went to Nkandla to defend the former president against arrest. This after the ConCourt found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.
He thanked men dressed in MKMVA regalia, saying they had protected Zuma “for months”.
“We're saying no-one can let Msholozi go to jail, no-one,” he said on Sunday. Niehaus also slammed the ANC on Tuesday after Duarte announced in a press briefing that the NEC had decided to disband the MKMVA.
“It is our distinct impression that the ANC is responding emotionally and in anger, in total disregard of the ANC constitution and proper procedures. All of this just because of MKMVA's support for president Jacob Zuma,” said Niehaus.
Duarte said on Tuesday the ruling party took a decision to “clean up its structures”.
Good riddance or victimisation? Here's a glimpse into the reactions online:
Carl Niehaus suspension from the ANC was long over due. He should have been suspended when he showed solidarity to Ace Magashule after his suspension by the ANC NEC. Also held political gatherings with the MKMVA over the weekend. Him and Ace are anchors of factionalism in the ANC— The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) July 7, 2021
Bayakujwayela Carl, stand firm and be resolute, we stand with you!!! https://t.co/oayIsE0ktn— Sifundo Nzama (@nzama_sifundo) July 7, 2021
Carl Niehaus has been suspended with immediate effect... he's been asking for it!!— Somadela (@TelangMaphela) July 7, 2021
It's been long overdue, finally they've suspended Carl Niehaus. 😂— ANELE ™ (@Anele__ZA) July 7, 2021
So this how democracy works? Not cool @MYANC 😠 https://t.co/IynYq6Gk74— Thopsi Singo (@thopsisingo) July 7, 2021
The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. They're just waiting for him to change his outfit so they can find him. pic.twitter.com/5Mscka1XlX— Rory Petzer (@RoryPetzer) July 7, 2021
Dear Media, Carl Niehaus is now suspended by the Anc and his MKMVA are disbanded. Please don't bring that nuisance to us again.— Errol (@errolbsk) July 7, 2021
Why suspend people when you differ with them on matters within the party. Just asking...@niehaus_carl they can suspend you but cannot suspend your credentials and what you stood for under the apartheid regime✊✊✊ https://t.co/xhH4xBwWlo— Thumbeza5751 (@SHlophe) July 7, 2021
Carl Niehaus is suspended from the ANC. Sorry folks, I can't make that funnier than it already is.— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) July 7, 2021