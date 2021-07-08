Politics

Good riddance or victimisation? SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus suspension

08 July 2021 - 10:00
The ANC suspended Carl Niehaus on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The temporary suspension of Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the MKMVA and ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has triggered social media reactions in support of and against his sacking.

Kgothatso Madisa reported for TimesLIVE that in a suspension letter issued on Wednesday, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party noted with concern the remarks made by Niehaus outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla at the weekend.

She said the ANC concluded that Niehaus brought the party into disrepute. 

Niehaus said he would not go down without a fight.

“I will appeal this suspension by the ANC with immediate effect. I remain a dedicated liberation fighter,” he told followers on social media.

Niehaus joined scores of Zuma's supporters and ANC leaders who went to Nkandla to defend the former president against arrest. This after the ConCourt found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

He thanked men dressed in MKMVA regalia, saying they had protected Zuma “for months”.

“We're saying no-one can let Msholozi go to jail, no-one,” he said on Sunday. Niehaus also slammed the ANC on Tuesday after Duarte announced in a press briefing that the NEC had decided to disband the MKMVA.

“It is our distinct impression that the ANC is responding emotionally and in anger, in total disregard of the ANC constitution and proper procedures. All of this just because of MKMVA's support for president Jacob Zuma,” said Niehaus. 

Duarte said on Tuesday the ruling party took a decision to “clean up its structures”. 

Good riddance or victimisation? Here's a glimpse into the reactions online: 

