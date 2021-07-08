Good riddance or victimisation? SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus suspension

The temporary suspension of Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the MKMVA and ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has triggered social media reactions in support of and against his sacking.

Kgothatso Madisa reported for TimesLIVE that in a suspension letter issued on Wednesday, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party noted with concern the remarks made by Niehaus outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla at the weekend.

She said the ANC concluded that Niehaus brought the party into disrepute.

Niehaus said he would not go down without a fight.

“I will appeal this suspension by the ANC with immediate effect. I remain a dedicated liberation fighter,” he told followers on social media.