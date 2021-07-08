'My heart is broken': Zuma's older brother devastated as former president goes to prison

While some of former president Jacob Zuma’s family members are reeling in shock after his surprise decision to hand himself over for imprisonment on Wednesday night, some simply accepted that this was the end of the road for the man who once sat in the highest seat in SA.

Zuma’s cousin, KwaZulu-Natal businessman Deebo Mzobe, said: “There is nothing more we can do about the situation. We just have to accept the situation for what it is and hope that it will blow over very soon.”

Police confirmed that the former president was in custody after handing himself over. He was expected to be transferred to a correctional services facility in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Constitutional Court last week found Zuma guilty of contempt and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment. He was given until Sunday to hand himself over, failing which police were given until midnight on Wednesday to make an arrest.

As the Wednesday deadline loomed, a handful of supporters — led by Zuma's son, Edward Zuma — gathered at the gates of the family's Nkandla homestead and vowed that they would not let him be taken into custody.

However, at about 11.15pm, a convoy of vehicles, some with Presidential Protection Service logos on the doors, left the homestead. It wasn't long after this that police and the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed that Zuma was officially in custody.

Mzobe told TimesLIVE in the early hours of Thursday: “We are OK, because at least he handed himself over and no-one was hurt in the process. We were worried about the activities that were taking place outside the gate, but we are OK now. It is what it is. That is the world that we are living in.”

Zuma's older brother, Khanya, was at a loss for words and asked to rather be interviewed later on Thursday morning.

“I am shattered,” he said.