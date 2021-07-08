Justice minister outlines plans put in place after Jacob Zuma's arrest

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola is on Thursday giving plans put in place by the department to prepare for the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

The former statesman handed himself over just before midnight on Wednesday and was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Constitutional Court last week found Zuma guilty of contempt and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment. He was given until Sunday to hand himself over, failing which police were given until midnight on Wednesday to make an arrest.

TimesLIVE