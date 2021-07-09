ANC's Ace Magashule remains suspended, loses high court appeal

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's application to challenge his suspension by the party was dismissed with costs on Friday.

This follows a full-bench unanimous decision by the Johannesburg high court.

Delivering the judgment, judge Jody Kollapen said: “The application incorporating the relief sought is dismissed with costs including the costs of three counsel. The judgment is handed down.”

Kollapen, in his summary of what drove the court to dismissing Magashule’s application, stated among other things that Magashule's contention that his suspension failed to observe principles of natural justice was false.

Furthermore, the court was firm that the ANC constitution’s rule 25.70, from which Magashule’s suspension was derived, was consistent with the constitution of the country.