Colleagues pay tribute to 'servant of the people' Geoff Makhubo

Condolences continue to stream in for Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died on Friday from complications related to Covid-19.

Makhubo had been hospitalised on July 3 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus late last month. He assumed the position of mayor in June 2019.

“His loss is felt not only by members of his family and his political organisation but by all citizens of the city of Johannesburg,” said IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini.

Dhlamini said the IFP in Gauteng was deeply saddened by Makhubo’s untimely passing.

“Mayor Makhubo led the government of local unity alongside the IFP and other parties in the Johannesburg metro since December 2019. During his tenure, he served the citizens of the city with the utmost dedication and passion.”

Gauteng premier David Makhura conveyed his condolences to the Makhubo family and the city of Johannesburg.

“We are shaken by deep sadness and feel the excruciating pain of losing mayor Makhubo. I send my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Dikeledi Makhubo, children, close relatives, friends and comrades of mayor Makhubo,” Makhura said.