OBITUARY: Geoff Makhubo — a respected, tainted veteran politician

Johannesburg mayor and ANC stalwart Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Friday, was an often controversial figure who garnered both respect and mistrust during a long political career.

Makhubo, a veteran politician, was elected mayor of Johannesburg in December 2019 amid allegations that his company, Molelwane Consulting, may have earned as much as R30m in fees from a controversial contract Gupta-linked firm Regiments Capital won to look after the City of Johannesburg’s “sinking fund”, a fund of billions of rand set aside to meet the city’s future debt payments.

In return, Makhubo was to “maintain ... strategic relationships” with the city.

Makhubo, who had previously served as finance MMC for the city from 2011 to 2019, was elected mayor by a landslide number of votes after serving DA mayor Herman Mashaba decided to quit.

His election sparked a Twitter war between him and the outgoing mayor, who said to Makhubo, “Orange overalls will suit you — your day in court is coming,” in apparent reference to the corruption scandal which was then under investigation.