Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Zuma's arrest presents Ramaphosa with a golden opportunity to shape the ANC in his image
It's arguable that this week has been one of the most important in the political history of democratic SA. The arrest of former president Jacob Zuma was seen as a representation of the tussle between the rule of law and the political elite. But what does Zuma's arrest mean for the ANC as a ruling party and political structure.
In this week's Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Wits School of Governance associate prof William Gumede, Sunday Times political correspondent Mawande Amashabalala, and Sunday Times parliamentary correspondent Thabo Mokone. The panel discusses the implications of Zuma's eventual arrest, what it means for our democracy and how it has changed the face of the ANC by all but destroying what was left of the party's RET faction.
Join the conversation:
What you will hear:
(01:33) The political meaning of Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, after his surrender to law enforcement agencies.
(18:41) The state of play within the ANC, in light of the Zuma developments, including the suspension and arrest of Carl Niehaus.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
TimesLIVE