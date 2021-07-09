Politics

'RIP our mayor' - Social media tributes pour in for Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 July 2021 - 14:08
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo died on Friday of Covid-19 complications. File photo
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Tributes poured in on social media for Geoff Makhubo on Friday after news of the Johannesburg mayor’s death.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement by the city.

“Councillor Makhubo passed this morning, July 9 2021, after being in hospital for a while. We had hoped the executive mayor would beat the coronavirus and return to work and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades.”

Makhubo, 53, was recently hospitalised with Covid-19 complications after contracting the coronavirus late last month.

He was hailed by colleagues, friends and citizens as an “exceptional leader”.

“I am shocked to hear of the passing of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. In these difficult times, we are reminded how fragile life can be.

“Our shared humanity will always come before our politics. My thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends and colleagues in the ANC,” said former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Here are some of the tributes on social media:

