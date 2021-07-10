Zuma arrest and ANC divisions top of Ramaphosa's mind as NEC meets

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC national executive committee the political events of the past two weeks — including the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma — demonstrate the difficulties associated with rooting out corruption and factionalism in the party.

Delivering his political overview on Friday at the start of the NEC meeting, Ramaphosa described the arrest of Zuma as a sad moment in the history of the ANC and said many people are pained by it.

It was the first time Ramaphosa has directly addressed the Zuma matter since the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail for contempt after his refusal to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Ramaphosa said the ANC would forge ahead with its renewal agenda, telling the meeting the party was making progress in cleansing itself.

“We have also seen progress in our various attempts at rooting out corruption and ill-discipline within our ranks, and also beginning the process, difficult as it is, in tackling factionalism,” Ramaphosa said.

“The events of the last two weeks have shown the difficulty of this task. It does not happen in a linear fashion; there are detours.

“We have witnessed concerted attempts to sow division in our ranks and destabilise our organisation by forces intent on pursuing narrow interests. These forces, both within our ranks and outside our movement, are threatened by the process of renewal and rebuilding that is ongoing.”