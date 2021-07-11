IN FULL | Ramaphosa's full address to the nation as SA remains on level 4 lockdown

Any hopes of SA moving away from lockdown level 4 restrictions were dashed on Sunday night, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the regulations would remain in place for another two weeks.

This means that, until July 25, social, political and religious gatherings were banned, and that the nationwide curfew remained in place from 9pm until 4am.

"The sale of alcohol remains prohibited. Schools will remain closed until July 26. It remains mandatory to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever you are in public," said Ramaphosa.

Some restrictions were lifted, however, namely:

Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate with no more than 50 people (or 50% of their capacity) being served at any time;

Gyms and fitness centres would be allowed to open; and

Activities including agricultural livestock and game auctions would be allowed.

Below is Ramaphosa's full speech, as given to the media. It is published here unedited:

My Fellow South Africans,

Two weeks ago I announced a set of additional measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In deciding to introduce these additional measures, Cabinet followed scientific advice provided by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and deliberations of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

These measures were urgent and they were absolutely necessary to contain the third wave, which is being fuelled by the new Delta variant.

It remains our priority to break the chain of transmission by limiting social contact.

For the last two weeks, the country has been on adjusted alert level 4.