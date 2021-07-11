Parliament calls for end to violent protest in KZN

Parliament has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal due to protests over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, SowetanLIVE reported.

Large crowds describing themselves as Zuma supporters blockaded freeways such as the N3 and N2 and torched 28 trucks on Friday.

“Such acts, including the torching of trucks, malicious damage to property and interfering with freedom of movement threaten the right to life, peace and livelihoods at a time when the nation is also suffering hardships because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.