Ramaphosa keeps SA on lockdown level 4

SA will remain on lockdown alert level 4, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night, maintaining the bans on alcohol sales and gatherings.

Speaking during a national address that started at 8pm, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken following a meeting with cabinet earlier in the evening.

About an hour before Ramaphosa's address, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that there were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. There were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.