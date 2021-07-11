Politics

Ramaphosa keeps SA on lockdown level 4

11 July 2021 - 20:17 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will remain under lockdown level 4 for another 14 days.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will remain under lockdown level 4 for another 14 days.
Image: GCIS

SA will remain on lockdown alert level 4, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night, maintaining the bans on alcohol sales and gatherings.

Speaking during a national address that started at 8pm, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken following a meeting with cabinet earlier in the evening.

About an hour before Ramaphosa's address, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that there were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. There were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

“We are experiencing a third wave that is more severe than the first and second waves,” said Ramaphosa.

He said that all gatherings, excluding funerals, remained prohibited. The curfew remained in place from 9pm to 4am, and the ban on alcohol sales remained in place.

Schools, the president said, would remain closed until July 26.

However, there were some changes to the regulations, in that restaurants and eateries will be allowed to open for sit-down meals. Gyms and fitness centres were also allowed to reopen.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE

SA records 16,302 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Sunday.
News
38 minutes ago

More of level 4 expected as experts predict 'case rates will overwhelm health systems'

Record Covid-19 infections driven by the rampant Delta variant mean the level 4 lockdown is likely to be extended when the National Coronavirus ...
News
20 hours ago

'The govt has blood on its hands': State blamed for 'ineptitude' on Covid-19

The government's "total ineptitude" has come under fire from one of SA's most eminent vaccine and infectious diseases experts as the Covid-19 ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola