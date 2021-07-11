Politics

Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

11 July 2021 - 15:55 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Sunday. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Sunday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, the presidency has confirmed.

Ramaphosa was widely expected to make the address on Sunday night after moving the country to lockdown level 4 exactly two weeks before.

The president was meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and with cabinet on Sunday ahead of the address.

The Sunday Times reported that the level 4 restrictions were likely to remain in place, and that a further extension of the school holidays was also possible.

“As South Africa rolls out its Covid—19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ramaphosa condemns violence during protests against Zuma’s jailing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence playing out in KwaZulu-Natal during the protests against the incarceration of his predecessor, ...
Politics
1 day ago

NCCC to meet on Sunday to review level 4 lockdown measures

"All indications are that the status quo will remain, with room remaining open for additional restrictions as Covid-19 infection numbers are still ...
News
2 days ago

Global figures show Covid-19 vaccines help you survive

If you have any doubts about getting a Covid-19 vaccination, consider the patients in intensive care beds in countries such as Canada, the US, the UK ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola