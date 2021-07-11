Politics

Restaurants & gyms to reopen: Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted level 4 for another two weeks

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
11 July 2021 - 21:13

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on July 11 2021 after a national coronavirus command council meeting earlier in the day.  The president kept SA on adjusted level 4 for another two weeks.

Ramaphosa announced that many of the existing rules and regulations will stay in place until July 25 2021, such as the ban of alcohol sales, the curfew, schools closing and prohibited gatherings. While all of those rules stay in place, some change too, such as the reopening of restaurants and gyms under strict restrictions and protocols. 

About an hour before Ramaphosa's address, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that there were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. There were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

