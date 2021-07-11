Some good news! SA to produce 17 million Covid-19 vaccines in next three months

As SA entered week three of at least four weeks of alert level 4 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa said one of the country’s top challenges in expanding vaccine rollout was the availability of doses.

Ramaphosa said this was to be addressed by a historic agreement that will see SA producing 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine — under licence rather than contract — for SA and other countries in Africa.

“In the last few days, the African Union, through our office as the AU Covid-19 champion, and the European Union have reached a historic agreement that will significantly improve the supply of vaccines to our country and our sister countries on the African continent,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Sunday evening.