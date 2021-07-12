Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday

The address later on Monday comes a day after Ramaphosa announced the country would remain on adjusted lockdown level 4. The time of Monday's address has not yet been confirmed.

The president is on record calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue.

“The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods. People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police.