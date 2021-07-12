Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa: 'We will restore calm and order'

President said during a national address on Monday night that 'we will be mobilising all available resources and capacities to restore order in our country'

12 July 2021 - 20:58 By TimesLIVE
Members of the police clear a shopping centre with stun grenades, in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Monday. Running battles between police and looters went into the night.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday vowed to “restore calm and order”, as violent riots and looting rocked large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Speaking during a national address, he said that it was of vital importance to “restore calm and stability without any delay”.

“It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury, or destruction of valuable infrastructure and property that sustains the lives of our people.

“We are, therefore, mobilising all available resources and capacities to restore order in our country. As commander-in-chief of the SA National Defence Force, and of our security forces, I have authorised the deployment of the defence force personnel in support of the of the SA Police Service,” he said.

He pledged that the country would prosecute those found to be responsible.

“I would like to be clear: we will take action to protect every person in this country against violence, intimidation, theft ... and we will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions,” he said.

This is a developing story.

