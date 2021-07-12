Politics

'He inspires zero confidence': 7 reactions to Ramaphosa’s national address

12 July 2021 - 09:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will remain under lockdown level 4 for another 14 days.
Image: GCIS

Reactions continue to pour in after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would remain on alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa addressed the nation regarding the response to Covid-19 and maintained the ban on alcohol sales and social gatherings.

He said SA would remain on level 4 as the government anticipates increased hospital admissions over the next week.

“Our health system countrywide remains under pressure. By next week, daily hospital admissions across the country are likely to reach the levels observed during the peak of the first two waves,” said Ramaphosa.

IN QUOTES | 7 things you need to know about SA remaining on alert level 4 lockdown

Here are seven important things you need to know from President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.
News
4 hours ago

While most of the restrictions remain in place, restaurants are allowed to open for sit-down meals, and gyms and fitness centres may also open.

Ramaphosa said restaurants and eateries can provide sit-down service, but under strict protocols with no more than 50 people at a time.

“Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations,” he said.

Speaking on the continued ban on alcohol sales, Ramaphosa said the ban would help reduce the number of accidents on the road and hospital admissions.

“Reducing alcohol harm frees up much-needed capacity in our health facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. Alcohol abuse is also associated with gatherings and non-adherence to public health regulations.

“At the same time, we know and recognise the vital contribution of the alcohol industry to our economy. Ultimately, the most important measures to limit transmission are those within our individual control,” he said.

Many, including several political party leaders, took to social media to share their thoughts on the address.

'I welcome the extensions, lifting of restriction on restaurants'

'Handling stressful situations on a daily basis'

'Mass gatherings and lawless thuggery'

'Cyril Ramaphosa inspires zero confidence'

'Most of us will remain jobless'

'Will debit orders also be under lockdown'

'He failed to mention former president Zuma by name'

