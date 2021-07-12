'He inspires zero confidence': 7 reactions to Ramaphosa’s national address
Reactions continue to pour in after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would remain on alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa addressed the nation regarding the response to Covid-19 and maintained the ban on alcohol sales and social gatherings.
He said SA would remain on level 4 as the government anticipates increased hospital admissions over the next week.
“Our health system countrywide remains under pressure. By next week, daily hospital admissions across the country are likely to reach the levels observed during the peak of the first two waves,” said Ramaphosa.
While most of the restrictions remain in place, restaurants are allowed to open for sit-down meals, and gyms and fitness centres may also open.
Ramaphosa said restaurants and eateries can provide sit-down service, but under strict protocols with no more than 50 people at a time.
“Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations,” he said.
Speaking on the continued ban on alcohol sales, Ramaphosa said the ban would help reduce the number of accidents on the road and hospital admissions.
“Reducing alcohol harm frees up much-needed capacity in our health facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. Alcohol abuse is also associated with gatherings and non-adherence to public health regulations.
“At the same time, we know and recognise the vital contribution of the alcohol industry to our economy. Ultimately, the most important measures to limit transmission are those within our individual control,” he said.
Many, including several political party leaders, took to social media to share their thoughts on the address.
'I welcome the extensions, lifting of restriction on restaurants'
Whilst tonight @PresidencyZA speaks frankly about the challenges we face, it’s common cause that the state is eroded & incapable. We have to triumph over this and ensure a prosperous future. I welcome the extensions, lifting of restriction on restaurants. We need to vaccinate now— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 11, 2021
'Handling stressful situations on a daily basis'
I feel like living in #southafrica needs to go onto your cv as handling stressful situations on a daily basis!!! #level4 #wave3 #unrest #looting— Aarti Singh (@Aarti_Ti_Singh) July 11, 2021
'Mass gatherings and lawless thuggery'
Where is the intelligence service? Where is the public order policing authorities? If this thuggery is not nipped in the bud decisively it will spawn wider lawlessness and destruction of private and public property.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) July 11, 2021
'Cyril Ramaphosa inspires zero confidence'
Cyril Ramaphosa inspires zero confidence.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 11, 2021
There was no emotion or commitment in those words. Lives and livelihoods are being threatened and he sounds like he's reading a bedtime story.
'Most of us will remain jobless'
Sad reality is that most of us will remain jobless/unemployed till a miracle happens, while others lose their jobs. #Level4 #FamilyMeeting #lockdownextension— R E I T U M E T S E (@Reitu_d) July 12, 2021
'Will debit orders also be under lockdown'
If lockdown regulations remain at #Level4 what economic measures will be in place to brace people from poverty & general economic strive? Will debit orders (rent, bond, instalments) also be under lockdown?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 11, 2021
'He failed to mention former president Zuma by name'
What is shocking about President Cyril out of Covid 19 adjusted level 4 speech is his failure to mention former President Zuma by name in the light of protesters #FreeJZ, and he quickly blames the violence on ethic mobilisation. Such a statement is dangerously inflammatory.— Irvin Jim (@IrvinJimSA) July 11, 2021