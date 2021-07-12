'He inspires zero confidence': 7 reactions to Ramaphosa’s national address

Reactions continue to pour in after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would remain on alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa addressed the nation regarding the response to Covid-19 and maintained the ban on alcohol sales and social gatherings.

He said SA would remain on level 4 as the government anticipates increased hospital admissions over the next week.

“Our health system countrywide remains under pressure. By next week, daily hospital admissions across the country are likely to reach the levels observed during the peak of the first two waves,” said Ramaphosa.