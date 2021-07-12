IN FULL | Ramaphosa pledges to restore calm across SA

The path of violence, of looting and anarchy, leads only to more violence and devastation.

It leads to more poverty, more unemployment, and more loss of innocent life.

This is not who we are as a people.

Time and time again, we have chosen a different path, a path of peace and democracy.

We have chosen to pursue dialogue and protest rather than violence and chaos.

Each of us, no matter our position or our circumstances, has an interest in maintaining and upholding the rule of law.

It is therefore a matter of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay.

It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury.

It is vital that we protect property and safeguard social and economic infrastructure.

We are therefore mobilising all available resources and capabilities to restore order.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the South African Defence Force, I have today authorised the deployment of defence force personnel in support of the operations of the South African Police Service.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure — known as NatJOINTS — has intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The South African Police Service is putting measures in place to call up operational members from leave and rest-days to increase the presence of law enforcement personnel on the ground.

The NatJOINTS is receiving support from the Intelligence Coordinating Committee, comprising of SAPS crime intelligence, defence intelligence and state security.

In addition to greater visibility and an intelligence-driven presence in potential hotspots, we will be prioritising the prosecution of suspects alleged to be involved in this violence.

The National Security Council, which I chair as Commander-in-Chief, will be meeting twice a day to coordinate all measures necessary to restore stability.

Let me be clear: we will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting.

We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure that they face the full might of our law.

We will restore calm and order so that we can get on with the task of rebuilding this country and creating a better life for its people.

The passage of time has not erased from our memories the dark days when sinister elements stoked the flames of violence in our communities to try to turn us against each other. We live with these memories still.

But we also remember that as we were preparing for democratic change — we came together as a society to end the violence that was rampant in many communities.

As we confront this challenge, we should remember how — at another time in our history, as we were preparing for democratic change — we came together as a society to end the violence that was rampant in many communities.

We came together — as religious leaders, traditional leaders, trade unions, businesses, community organisations, political parties, NGOs and others — to bring peace to our nation.

Now we need to come together again, for each of us to play our part in restoring calm to those areas that have been affected by violence; for each of us to stand up for the rule of law and for the peaceful resolution of conflict.