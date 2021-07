‘It’s sad but we warned the ANC’: Carl Niehaus weighs in on fiery protests

He maintained the association was not behind the protests nor the criminal activities.

“It is sad, it is unfortunate, but we told you that if you do not take political responsibility, if you want to wash your hands, the consequences will be instability and that is exactly what is happening.

“The fact that we have warned that this is likely to happen, it is happening and to try to be disingenuous, to try to blame and accuse us of [stoking] instability is unacceptable. This could have been averted and it lies squarely at the political responsibility of the leadership of the ANC,” he said.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa slammed the protests, which he said comprise “ethnic mobilisation” acts.

“This must be condemned by all South Africans at all costs as we are a nation committed to nonracialism and non-tribalism that is underpinned by the diversity and unity of all people of SA, whatever their language, culture, religious beliefs and race. All people are equal before the law, and all people have the right to equal protection before the law.”

TimesLIVE