Politics

LISTEN | Politicians weigh in on looting

12 July 2021 - 16:42 By Paige Muller and Amanda Khoza
A police officer walks through a looted store in Vosloorus on July 12 2021.
A police officer walks through a looted store in Vosloorus on July 12 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Widespread looting and violence continues in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The looting initially began during protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, but has since spiralled out of control.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke briefly about the looting and criminality when he addressed the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday.

Since than, several politicians and political parties have added their voices to the conversation. Many have accused the president of not taking decisive action to quell the unrest.

Here is what they said: 

