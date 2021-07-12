Minister questions inaction by private security guards as looters rampage

Security cluster ministers want private security companies to help quell the looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula decried inaction by private security companies, whom she described as well-armed and well-organised and, in the main, responsible for securing private properties and businesses.

She was speaking on behalf of the security cluster ministers, who were briefing the ANC's national executive committee meeting on the latest developments regarding violent protests and looting of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

TimesLIVE has heard an audio clip where Mapisa-Nqakula told the ANC's NEC meeting on Monday: “As we are talking now there has been a lot of looting of shopping malls. There [are] a lot of shopping malls which have been burnt down ... and it has been happening in the presence of private security in those areas.”

She said the government needed to engage the industry to see what they could do together, “because it can't be correct that they are responsible for the businesses but they are just watching and nothing is happening”.

“They are not stopping people from looting businesses. I am just raising that because it is a source of concern and we will have to deal with it,” she said.