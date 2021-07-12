WATCH | 'This is not us': Ramaphosa addresses SA about nationwide violent riots & the deployment of soldiers

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday July 12 2021, after the violent protests in provinces across the country. The widespread protests degenerated into looting and torching of shops and trucks and attracted the attention of the cabinet.

The address came a day after Ramaphosa announced the country would remain on adjusted lockdown level 4. On Monday, he called for calm, warning criminals that they will face the full might of the law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue.

Cabinet took a decision to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.