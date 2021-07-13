John Steenhuisen wants Julius Malema, Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma charged for inciting violence

The opposition DA says it will lay a complaint of incitement of violence against EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma's children, Duduzane and Duduzile.

This follows social media commentary by Duduzile and Malema about the violent protests and looting that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng.

The protests began as a call to release Zuma, arrested last week for contempt of court after he failed to appear as the Zondo commission in defiance of a Constitutional Court order instructing him to do so.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday he had instructed the party's justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach to lay a criminal complaint.

He was addressing the media on Tuesday after a visit to KwaZulu-Natal.