Mzwanele Manyi slammed for ‘SA is in free fall’ claim

The demonstrations started in KwaZulu-Natal last week as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma blockaded roads and burned trucks, demanding his release.

Many laid the blame at Manyi's door, alleging the unrest is “what he wanted”. Others asked him to release a statement condemning the violence in Zuma's name.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Manyi claimed Ramaphosa “has long failed to lead SA” and demanded the president and his executive resign.

“On TV footage I saw poor people scrambling for food and a heartbreaking old lady trying to get medication. I also saw what looked like private citizens and police shooting at unarmed poor people.

“The looting of state resources by the elite during this pandemic has set a very bad example. The disappearance of R500bn in three months with no-one held accountable is of great concern to the people of SA.

“President Ramaphosa and his executive must resign and allow new leadership to come in and grow the economy so that jobs can be created to avoid looting.”

He said the army should not have been deployed.

“I reject that approach because soldiers are trained to kill rather than to arrest offenders. The country is still grieving the death of a bread winner, Collins Khosa of Alexandra township, who was murdered by members of the SANDF.”

Manyi slammed Ramaphosa's claim of ethnic mobilisation, warning it could spark further violence.

“For lasting peace in SA we must deal with the problems holistically. The righteous anger of the people can be nipped in the bud by observing the constitution,” he added.

Here are some of the social media reactions to his comments: