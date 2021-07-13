Politics

Mzwanele Manyi slammed for ‘SA is in free fall’ claim

13 July 2021 - 10:30
Mzwanele Manyi is the spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Mzwanele Manyi is the spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi tweeted himself into hot water on Monday by saying SA was in “free fall” and that masses were ruling themselves during violent protests in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Manyi was critical of the decision by the cabinet to deploy the military in affected areas to quell the violence, destruction of infrastructure and looting of businesses. 

He said the protesters were unarmed though shopping centres were broken into and infrastructure and malls were torched during the demonstrations. 

The demonstrations started in KwaZulu-Natal last week as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma blockaded roads and burned trucks, demanding his release.

Many laid the blame at Manyi's door, alleging the unrest is “what he wanted”. Others asked him to release a statement condemning the violence in Zuma's name. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Manyi claimed Ramaphosa “has long failed to lead SA” and demanded the president and his executive resign.

“On TV footage I saw poor people scrambling for food and a heartbreaking old lady trying to get medication. I also saw what looked like private citizens and police shooting at unarmed poor people.

“The looting of state resources by the elite during this pandemic has set a very bad example. The disappearance of R500bn in three months with no-one held accountable is of great concern to the people of SA.

“President Ramaphosa and his executive must resign and allow new leadership to come in and grow the economy so that jobs can be created to avoid looting.”

He said the army should not have been deployed.

“I reject that approach because soldiers are trained to kill rather than to arrest offenders. The country is still grieving the death of a bread winner, Collins Khosa of Alexandra township, who was murdered by members of the SANDF.”

Manyi slammed Ramaphosa's claim of ethnic mobilisation, warning it could spark further violence.

“For lasting peace in SA we must deal with the problems holistically. The righteous anger of the people can be nipped in the bud by observing the constitution,” he added.

Here are some of the social media reactions to his comments:

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party was aware of a few “strong men” who are instigators of violence in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“It is a few people [who are behind this]. It starts in KwaZulu-Natal. In Gauteng it is one subregion, in Soweto, with one person who is very vocal and very strong. In Mpumalanga, similarly.

MORE

What you said: Police should have done more in Nkandla

Readers weigh in on whether the police should have done more to enforce the law outside Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home at the weekend.
News
6 days ago

‘You can dance at Nkandla but church is forbidden?’ — Gathering sparks calls to reopen churches

Frustrated South Africans are calling for the government to reopen churches during alert level 4 after thousands descended on Nkandla at the weekend.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed several questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. ‘Respect and reaffirm the rule of law’ amid rioting, Ramaphosa urges ANC NEC Politics

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...